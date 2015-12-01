© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cavani String Quartet & Friends present a Violins of Hope concert

Published December 1, 2015 at 7:59 PM EST

As part of the ongoing Violins of Hope project, the Cavani String Quartet presents a concert at the Cleveland Institute of Music on Friday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. The concert is being recorded for broadcast by WCLV on December 9 at 8:00 p.m., part of the Cleveland Ovations series. Violinist Annie Fullard stopped by WCLV for an interview with Jacqueline Gerber.

Cavani String Quartet 
 Annie Fullard, violin 
 Mari Sato, violin 
 Kirsten Docter, viola 
 Merry Peckham, cello 
Rebecca Albers, viola, guest artist 
Julie Albers, cello, guest artist 
Robert Conrad, narrator 

Program
SCHULHOFF Divertimento for String Quartet, Op. 14 
DVOŘÁK Cypresses 
SCHULHOFF String Sextet (1920-24) 
TRADITIONAL Ani Ma'amin (I Believe) 

