Cavani String Quartet & Friends present a Violins of Hope concert

As part of the ongoing Violins of Hope project, the Cavani String Quartet presents a concert at the Cleveland Institute of Music on Friday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. The concert is being recorded for broadcast by WCLV on December 9 at 8:00 p.m., part of the Cleveland Ovations series. Violinist Annie Fullard stopped by WCLV for an interview with Jacqueline Gerber.

Cavani String Quartet

Annie Fullard, violin

Mari Sato, violin

Kirsten Docter, viola

Merry Peckham, cello

Rebecca Albers, viola, guest artist

Julie Albers, cello, guest artist

Robert Conrad, narrator

Program

SCHULHOFF Divertimento for String Quartet, Op. 14

DVOŘÁK Cypresses

SCHULHOFF String Sextet (1920-24)

TRADITIONAL Ani Ma'amin (I Believe)