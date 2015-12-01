Cavani String Quartet & Friends present a Violins of Hope concert
As part of the ongoing Violins of Hope project, the Cavani String Quartet presents a concert at the Cleveland Institute of Music on Friday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. The concert is being recorded for broadcast by WCLV on December 9 at 8:00 p.m., part of the Cleveland Ovations series. Violinist Annie Fullard stopped by WCLV for an interview with Jacqueline Gerber.
Cavani String Quartet
Annie Fullard, violin
Mari Sato, violin
Kirsten Docter, viola
Merry Peckham, cello
Rebecca Albers, viola, guest artist
Julie Albers, cello, guest artist
Robert Conrad, narrator
Program
SCHULHOFF Divertimento for String Quartet, Op. 14
DVOŘÁK Cypresses
SCHULHOFF String Sextet (1920-24)
TRADITIONAL Ani Ma'amin (I Believe)