Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus presents their annual Holiday Concert

The Baldwin Wallace Men’s Chorus annual holiday concert is Saturday, December 5 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Gamble Auditorium, Kulas Musical Arts Building, 96 Front Street, Berea, Ohio. Frank Bianchi directs the chorus, and he visited WCLV to chat with Bill O'Connell.

The BW Men's Chorus is an offering of the BW Conservatory Outreach Department and is open to men from throughout the Greater Cleveland community including BW faculty, staff and students. This collaborative effort seeks to bring outstanding male chorus singing to Northeast Ohio. The group has performed to "standing room only" audiences, has collaborated in concert with several outstanding music organizations and has received rave reviews from throughout the Greater Cleveland Community. The Chorus performs a wide variety of chorale literature written especially for the male voice. This includes classical literature, as well as some pop and Broadway. Members should have some background in music (instrumental or vocal) and a basic knowledge of music reading and pitch matching.

Don't miss the BW Men's Chorus performing live on WCLV's First Fridays, December 4 at 12:00 p.m.