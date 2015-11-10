The Singers' Club celebrates their 123rd season

The Singers' Club of Cleveland launches their 123rd season on December 12. To preview the season, Club President Dean Myers and Concert Committee Chair Dave Brown visited WCLV.

Saturday, December 12, 2015 at 7:30 pm

POP Goes Christmas

Enjoy sounds of the season with both traditional and innovative holiday repertoire and then join in for the audience sing-along finale!

Saturday, March 12, 2016 at 7:30 pm

A Whitman Sampler: Songs inspired by America Poetry

Cleveland’s own Distinguished Gentlemen of Spoken Word, who created such a sensation in France, join the Club for a performance melding music and poetry.

Saturday, May 21, 2016 at 7:30 pm

Celebrate Jazz!

You asked for it...a scintillating evening of jazz favorites featuring The Singers’ Club and The Marshall Griffith Trio with vocalist Barbara Knight.