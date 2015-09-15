© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Yuri Noh, Cleveland Institute of Music Concerto Competition Winner

Published September 15, 2015 at 9:34 PM EDT

The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra opens its 2015-16 season with Schuman, Bartók, and Shostakovich, led by music director Carl Topilow. Pianist Yuri Noh won the recent CIM concerto competition, and she's the soloist in Bartók's Piano Concerto No. 3. She visited WCLV and spoke with Mark Satola about the piece and about the experience of winning the high-stakes competition. 

The concert is Wednesday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. at Severance Hall. It will be broadcast live on WCLV. 

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra
Carl Topilow, conductor
Yuri Noh, piano, student artist

SCHUMAN   New England Triptych (“Three Pieces for Orchestra after William Billings”)
BARTÓK   Piano Concerto No. 3, BB 127
SHOSTAKOVICH   Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10

 

Tune in Friday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. to hear Yuri's piano trio, the Autana Trio, perform live on First Fridays on WCLV. Bill O'Connell hosts. 

