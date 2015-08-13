© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Arts Renaissance Tremont presents the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra

Published August 13, 2015 at 7:01 PM EDT

The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra
Saturday, August 8 7:00 p.m.
Concert location is in front of the Lincoln Park gazebo
FREE

Paul Ferguson is one of Cleveland’s leading trombonists, composers and bandleaders. He has recorded several big band CDs, is associate artistic director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and has been director of Jazz Studies at Case Western Reserve University since 1988. His most recent recording is “Rays of Light.”

Evelyn Wright is one of Cleveland’s greatest jazz singers. She recently recorded several arrangements by Paul Ferguson on the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra CD “Live at the Bop Stop.” A professional vocalist for over 25 years, Evelyn entertains like no other in the styles of jazz, R&B and pop. She has opened for the likes of Regina Belle, Freddie Jackson, Mel Torme, Joan Rivers and Harry Belafonte, among others. Evelyn performs annually at the Tri-C Jazz Fest, and shares lead vocals with John Morton in “After Dark.”
 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV