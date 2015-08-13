Arts Renaissance Tremont presents the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra

The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra

Saturday, August 8 7:00 p.m.

Concert location is in front of the Lincoln Park gazebo

FREE

Paul Ferguson is one of Cleveland’s leading trombonists, composers and bandleaders. He has recorded several big band CDs, is associate artistic director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and has been director of Jazz Studies at Case Western Reserve University since 1988. His most recent recording is “Rays of Light.”

Evelyn Wright is one of Cleveland’s greatest jazz singers. She recently recorded several arrangements by Paul Ferguson on the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra CD “Live at the Bop Stop.” A professional vocalist for over 25 years, Evelyn entertains like no other in the styles of jazz, R&B and pop. She has opened for the likes of Regina Belle, Freddie Jackson, Mel Torme, Joan Rivers and Harry Belafonte, among others. Evelyn performs annually at the Tri-C Jazz Fest, and shares lead vocals with John Morton in “After Dark.”

