First Fridays: Lara Downes, piano

Pianist Lara Downes visited the KeyBank Studio to perform selections from her recent releases, "A Billie Holiday Songbook" and "Exiles' Café," plus George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." She also talks about her own radio program, "The Green Room," using an iPad instead of sheet music, and keeping up all her social media accounts.

Program

Chopin: Mazurka Op. 6 #1

Chopin: Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Op. 22

Rachmaninoff: Fragments, Op. Posth

Korngold: Marchenbilder Op. 3 #7, The Fairytale's Epilogue

Johnny Green: Body and Soul (arr. Distler)

Sammy Fain: I'll Be Seeing You (arr. Distler)

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue