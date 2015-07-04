© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

First Fridays: Lara Downes, piano

Published July 4, 2015 at 3:40 AM EDT

Pianist Lara Downes visited the KeyBank Studio to perform selections from her recent releases, "A Billie Holiday Songbook" and "Exiles' Café," plus George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." She also talks about her own radio program, "The Green Room," using an iPad instead of sheet music, and keeping up all her social media accounts. 

Chopin: Mazurka Op. 6 #1 
Chopin: Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Op. 22     
Rachmaninoff: Fragments, Op. Posth                    
Korngold: Marchenbilder Op. 3 #7, The Fairytale's Epilogue
Johnny Green: Body and Soul (arr. Distler)
Sammy Fain: I'll Be Seeing You (arr. Distler)
Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

 

