Art by the Falls and Music Crawl: Karen Lazar, Chagrin Arts, and Mary Ann Breisch, Valley Art Center

Chagrin Arts Annual Music Crawl Offers a Variety of Musical Experiences on June 6

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO – Chagrin Arts continues its 2015 Performing Arts Series on Saturday June 6th from 6-9 pm with its 2nd Annual Music Crawl presented in part by the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chagrin Falls Rotary Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2436. For the second year in a row, Chagrin Falls sets the stage for this free event to highlight the incredible talents of five local musicians and musical groups performing in different venues in Downtown Chagrin Falls.

The timing of the June event once again coincides with the Valley Art Center’s 32nd Art by the Falls, held in Riverside Park on June 6thand 7th. The Music Crawl will begin during the final hour of Saturday’s arts and contemporary crafts festival and will provide visitors with an opportunity to make a day of celebrating the arts in Chagrin Falls. The organizations worked together last year to present the inaugural Music Crawl and 31st Art by the Falls, as both events not only promote the arts but also provide opportunities for visitors to enjoy the wonderful variety of Chagrin Falls’ shops and restaurants.

The Music Crawl was designed to not only showcase the music, but to really bring the community together. “There are numerous talented musicians in the Greater Cleveland and Akron areas and I love that Chagrin Arts can provide an opportunity for them. What’s even better is that we can do this while showcasing all that Chagrin Falls has to offer. With the local community support of the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chagrin Valley Rotary Club, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2436, this year’s Music Crawl is truly one that embraces how working together can benefit so many,” said Chagrin Arts Executive Director, Karen Lazar.

Comments from last year’s event included, “I loved for my kids and me to go from place to place. We heard great music and really enjoyed spending a Saturday evening TOGETHER!!” “The music, the art, the falls, the food: who says the Cleveland area doesn’t have it all?”

This year’s lineup provides a new set of musicians and a variety of musical experiences including a barbershop quartet, bagpipes, island infused steel drum music, classical guitar, Latin favorites, popular songs, folk rock and more.

MUSIC CRAWL SCHEDULE

Strolling Up and Down Main Street: 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Cleveland Heights High School Men’s Barbershop Quartet

Rick’s Cafe (86 N. Main Street): 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Wilbur and Erynn Krebs

Gamekeeper’s Taverne (87 West Street): 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Brian Kozak

Strolling Up and Down Main St.: 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Christian Hunter (Bagpiper)

Gamekeeper’s Little Bar (87 West Street): 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Thor Platter