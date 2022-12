Western Reserve Chorale presents "Back to the Bard - For Love of Shakespeare, Act II"

WRC continues the exploration of settings of Shakespeare's sonnets, poems, and plays set to music by Rutter, Clausen, Rorem, Shearing, Diemer, and others.

June 7, 2015 at 7:00 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church, Cleveland Heights

June 9, 2015 at 7:30 p.m.

Federated Church, 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls