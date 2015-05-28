Mamaí Theatre Company: Bernadette Clemens

Mamaí Theatre Company Presents THREE SISTERS by Anton Chekhov

Cleveland, Ohio, May 20, 2015 — Mamaí Theatre Company opens its third season with new private and public funding grants, two new venues, and a production of Anton Chekhov 's beloved classic, THREE SISTERS, directed by Co-Producing Artistic Director, Bernadette Clemens.

THREE SISTERS follows Olga, Masha, and Irina as they struggle to let go of their past and to shape their future. A domineering sister-in-law, romance, soldiers, and money all challenge the Prozorov family’s happiness and unity. With artful depiction of three very different women, Chekhov fascinates audiences with his ability to articulate the chaos or peace of a single moment and the comedy of life’s struggles.

Director Bernadette Clemens notes: “ THREE SISTERS is like a very fine still-life painting. The play has rich composition, intriguing contrast, and dark shadow highlighting the most delicate, ephemeral detail. It is everything we suspect a classic of a major playwright to be. Just when we enjoy the most infinitesimal, personal moment --a clock striking, a top spinning, finding a loose fork on the terrace-- Chekhov invites us to peek at the gaping, universal experience: love, war, time. Only Chekhov lets us laugh this way at the very things that are so frustrating, so mysterious about living. In THREE SISTERS, as in all of Chekhov’s plays, life is never about the future. It is inevitably, torturously, gloriously, and comically about the present moment.”

Three Sisters

by Anton Chekhov

Directed by Bernadette Clemens

Scenic Design by Don McBride

Costume Design by Debbie Marino

Sound Design by Bernadette Clemens

Lighting Design by Jeff Lockshine

Live Music by Joseph Milan, Accordion

& Joshua Smalley, Violin

JUNE 4 - 21, 2015

Cleveland Masonic Performing Arts Center

DeMolay Room

3615 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:30 pm

With, as the Three Sisters:

Natalie Green + as Olga

Anjanette Hall* as Masha

Meghan Grover as Irina

And:

Tom Woodward* as Vershinin

Robert Hawkes as Chebutykin

Nate Miller as Tuzenbach

Curt Arnold as Kulygin

Shawn Mann as Andrei

Hillary Wheelock as Natasha

Tony Zanoni + as Solyony

Ryan Stafford as Fedotik

Patrick D. Mooney as Rohde

Bernice Bolek as Anfisa

Stephen Vasse-Hansell as Ferapont

Joseph Milan as Accordion/Ensemble

Joshua Smalley as Violin/Ensemble

Kayla McDonald as Maid/Ensemble

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association

+ Equity Membership Candidate

Sunday, June 7th post-show talk-back event:

ANTON CHEKHOV'S PLAYS: LAUGH, LOVE, LIVE!

With Special Guest, Tom Fulton

Veteran director of THREE SISTERS, THE SEAGULL, & THE CHERRY ORCHARD. Director, Academy for the Performing Arts. Former Artistic Director, Center Repertory Theatre, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, Cain Park Summer Theatre, Cleveland Theatre Company, & Fairmount Center for the Arts. Former 5-year Company Member, The Cleveland Play House & the Cast of THREE SISTERS

TICKETS: www.mamaitheatreco.org or 216.382.5146

Adults: $22

Seniors (65 & older): $20

Students (25 & under): $15

Air-Conditioned. Ample free parking in gated lot and on street. Open seating with the exception of press and sponsors. Please arrive early.