Mamaí Theatre Company: Bernadette Clemens
Mamaí Theatre Company Presents THREE SISTERS by Anton Chekhov
Cleveland, Ohio, May 20, 2015 — Mamaí Theatre Company opens its third season with new private and public funding grants, two new venues, and a production of Anton Chekhov 's beloved classic, THREE SISTERS, directed by Co-Producing Artistic Director, Bernadette Clemens.
THREE SISTERS follows Olga, Masha, and Irina as they struggle to let go of their past and to shape their future. A domineering sister-in-law, romance, soldiers, and money all challenge the Prozorov family’s happiness and unity. With artful depiction of three very different women, Chekhov fascinates audiences with his ability to articulate the chaos or peace of a single moment and the comedy of life’s struggles.
Director Bernadette Clemens notes: “ THREE SISTERS is like a very fine still-life painting. The play has rich composition, intriguing contrast, and dark shadow highlighting the most delicate, ephemeral detail. It is everything we suspect a classic of a major playwright to be. Just when we enjoy the most infinitesimal, personal moment --a clock striking, a top spinning, finding a loose fork on the terrace-- Chekhov invites us to peek at the gaping, universal experience: love, war, time. Only Chekhov lets us laugh this way at the very things that are so frustrating, so mysterious about living. In THREE SISTERS, as in all of Chekhov’s plays, life is never about the future. It is inevitably, torturously, gloriously, and comically about the present moment.”
Three Sisters
by Anton Chekhov
Directed by Bernadette Clemens
Scenic Design by Don McBride
Costume Design by Debbie Marino
Sound Design by Bernadette Clemens
Lighting Design by Jeff Lockshine
Live Music by Joseph Milan, Accordion
& Joshua Smalley, Violin
JUNE 4 - 21, 2015
Cleveland Masonic Performing Arts Center
DeMolay Room
3615 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm
Sundays at 2:30 pm
With, as the Three Sisters:
Natalie Green + as Olga
Anjanette Hall* as Masha
Meghan Grover as Irina
And:
Tom Woodward* as Vershinin
Robert Hawkes as Chebutykin
Nate Miller as Tuzenbach
Curt Arnold as Kulygin
Shawn Mann as Andrei
Hillary Wheelock as Natasha
Tony Zanoni + as Solyony
Ryan Stafford as Fedotik
Patrick D. Mooney as Rohde
Bernice Bolek as Anfisa
Stephen Vasse-Hansell as Ferapont
Joseph Milan as Accordion/Ensemble
Joshua Smalley as Violin/Ensemble
Kayla McDonald as Maid/Ensemble
*Actor appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association
+ Equity Membership Candidate
Sunday, June 7th post-show talk-back event:
ANTON CHEKHOV'S PLAYS: LAUGH, LOVE, LIVE!
With Special Guest, Tom Fulton
Veteran director of THREE SISTERS, THE SEAGULL, & THE CHERRY ORCHARD. Director, Academy for the Performing Arts. Former Artistic Director, Center Repertory Theatre, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, Cain Park Summer Theatre, Cleveland Theatre Company, & Fairmount Center for the Arts. Former 5-year Company Member, The Cleveland Play House & the Cast of THREE SISTERS
TICKETS: www.mamaitheatreco.org or 216.382.5146
Adults: $22
Seniors (65 & older): $20
Students (25 & under): $15
Air-Conditioned. Ample free parking in gated lot and on street. Open seating with the exception of press and sponsors. Please arrive early.