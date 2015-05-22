© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Burning River Brass: Heather Zweifel

Published May 22, 2015 at 10:34 PM EDT

Heather Zweifel plays trumpet in Burning River Brass, who is appearing in Cleveland, presented by Arts Renaissance Tremont

Burning River Brass
Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. 
Pilgrim Congregational Church
2592 West 14th Street in Tremont (Cleveland)
 

PROGRAM

Raymond PREMRU (1934-1998)
Of Knights and Castles from Divertimento for Brass
Renaissance Suite

MOZART
Queen of the Night’s Aria from The Magic Flute
(arr. Michael Allen)

BRAHMS
Hungarian Dance No. 6
(arr. Feza Zweifel)

RESPIGHI
Adoration of the Magi
(arr. Feza Zweifel)

LUTOSLAWSKI
Variations on a Theme of Paganini
(arr. Roger Harvey)

DEBUSSY
Morceau de Concours
La Puerta del Vino
Danse Bohemienne
(arr. Feza Zweifel)

PROKOFIEV
Suite
Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2
Andante Segnando from Piano Sonata No. 8
The Evil God and Dance of the Pagan Monsters from Scythian Suite
(arr. Feza Zweifel)

Anthony DILORENZO (b. 1969)
Guinevere’s Rescue and the Battle with the Red Dragon
from Of Kingdoms and Glory

 

