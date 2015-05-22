Burning River Brass: Heather Zweifel

Heather Zweifel plays trumpet in Burning River Brass, who is appearing in Cleveland, presented by Arts Renaissance Tremont.

Burning River Brass

Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Pilgrim Congregational Church

2592 West 14th Street in Tremont (Cleveland)



PROGRAM

Raymond PREMRU (1934-1998)

Of Knights and Castles from Divertimento for Brass

Renaissance Suite

MOZART

Queen of the Night’s Aria from The Magic Flute

(arr. Michael Allen)

BRAHMS

Hungarian Dance No. 6

(arr. Feza Zweifel)

RESPIGHI

Adoration of the Magi

(arr. Feza Zweifel)

LUTOSLAWSKI

Variations on a Theme of Paganini

(arr. Roger Harvey)

DEBUSSY

Morceau de Concours

La Puerta del Vino

Danse Bohemienne

(arr. Feza Zweifel)

PROKOFIEV

Suite

Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2

Andante Segnando from Piano Sonata No. 8

The Evil God and Dance of the Pagan Monsters from Scythian Suite

(arr. Feza Zweifel)

Anthony DILORENZO (b. 1969)

Guinevere’s Rescue and the Battle with the Red Dragon

from Of Kingdoms and Glory