Baldwin Wallace International Guitar Festival: Jorge Amaral

International Guitar Festival

Saturday & Sunday, May 16 and 17, 2015

Two days of concerts, master classes, and workshops with world-renowned guitarists; guitar vendors and luthiers will also be on site.

Recitals

Saturday, May 16, 5:00 pm – Duo Amaral

Saturday, May 16, 8:00 pm – Denis Azabagic

Sunday, May 17, 3:00 pm – Socrates Leptos

Rates

Full-Festival Participant: $60

Includes:

Tickets to all 3 recitals

Participation in a minimum of 1 master class

Opportunity to audit all master classes and lectures

Admittance to visit guitar vendors and luthiers area



Full-Festival Observer: $45

Includes:

Tickets to all 3 recitals

Opportunity to audit all master classes and lectures

Admittance to visit guitar vendors and luthiers area

Single ticket rate to any of the recitals:

$15 adults

$10 students (with a valid ID) & seniors

Baldwin Wallace University is conveniently located only 15 miles southwest of Cleveland, Ohio and less than 5 miles from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Hotel discounts are available for participants. The BW Conservatory of Music facility was recently renovated and features beautiful recital halls, sound-isolating practice rooms and comfortable gathering spaces.

The Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory Outreach Department can be reached by phone at 440-826-2365, email, conreach@bw.edu or fax, 440-826-8069.

Participant & Observer 2015 Schedule

Saturday, May 16

8:00–10:00 Luthiers and Vendors Display

9:00 am - 10:00 am Registration

10:00 am - 12:00 pm Azabagic masterclass

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch Break

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Socrates masterclass

5:00 pm Duo Amaral Concert

8:00 pm Denis Azabagic Concert, followed by reception

Sunday, May 17th

10:00 am -12:00 pm Duo Amaral masterclass

12:00 pm - Recital of festival participants

1:30 pm -3:00 pm Lunch Break

3:00 pm Socrates Leptos Recital and conclusion of festival

Schedule subject to change. More details to follow.