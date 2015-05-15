Baldwin Wallace International Guitar Festival: Jorge Amaral
International Guitar Festival
Saturday & Sunday, May 16 and 17, 2015
Two days of concerts, master classes, and workshops with world-renowned guitarists; guitar vendors and luthiers will also be on site.
Recitals
Saturday, May 16, 5:00 pm – Duo Amaral
Saturday, May 16, 8:00 pm – Denis Azabagic
Sunday, May 17, 3:00 pm – Socrates Leptos
Rates
Full-Festival Participant: $60
Includes:
Tickets to all 3 recitals
Participation in a minimum of 1 master class
Opportunity to audit all master classes and lectures
Admittance to visit guitar vendors and luthiers area
Full-Festival Observer: $45
Includes:
Tickets to all 3 recitals
Opportunity to audit all master classes and lectures
Admittance to visit guitar vendors and luthiers area
Single ticket rate to any of the recitals:
$15 adults
$10 students (with a valid ID) & seniors
Baldwin Wallace University is conveniently located only 15 miles southwest of Cleveland, Ohio and less than 5 miles from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Hotel discounts are available for participants. The BW Conservatory of Music facility was recently renovated and features beautiful recital halls, sound-isolating practice rooms and comfortable gathering spaces.
The Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory Outreach Department can be reached by phone at 440-826-2365, email, conreach@bw.edu or fax, 440-826-8069.
Participant & Observer 2015 Schedule
Saturday, May 16
8:00–10:00 Luthiers and Vendors Display
9:00 am - 10:00 am Registration
10:00 am - 12:00 pm Azabagic masterclass
12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch Break
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Socrates masterclass
5:00 pm Duo Amaral Concert
8:00 pm Denis Azabagic Concert, followed by reception
Sunday, May 17th
10:00 am -12:00 pm Duo Amaral masterclass
12:00 pm - Recital of festival participants
1:30 pm -3:00 pm Lunch Break
3:00 pm Socrates Leptos Recital and conclusion of festival
Schedule subject to change. More details to follow.