Near West Theatre: Stephanie Morrison Hrbek and Bob Navis, Jr.

Near West Theatre’s new (and first-ever permanent) home is located at 6702 Detroit Avenue, in the diverse and dynamic Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. For the past 36 years, Near West rented space in the historic St. Patrick’s Club Building in Ohio City.

NWT started in 1978 with $800 and 13 teenagers in a production of “Godspell” designed to keep neighborhood kids involved in something productive in the summer. This month they will move into a $7.3M new theatre, which was funded through the successful Gordon Square Arts District capital campaign, putting NWT at the heart of this vibrant community to expand their mission of bringing diverse people together through transformational theater experiences. It’s a fantastic story of the “little theatre that could,” where the lead characters are a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion, social entrepreneurship, artistic excellence, community impact and lots of grit, determination and love.

Grand Opening Event Highlights:

Saturday, February 28, Near West Theatre FREE Community Open House

-- The first event in the new theater will be a free public open house — consistent with NWT’s mission and values of making high-quality theatre accessible for all

-- All are welcome to a free Community Open House on Saturday, February 28 from 1-5 to provide a sneak-peek inside, including a special opening ritual at 3pm with the NWT family and Mayor Jackson, Councilman Matt Zone and GSAD business, arts and community partners

Saturday, March 14, Near West Theatre’s “Blowout Dance Party” (ages 21+) with Wesley Bright & The Hi-Lites and DJ Donkis

Saturday, March 21, Near West Theatre’s “Annual Benefit & Gala” — the first ever in its new home

Friday, April 24, Opening Night of Shrek The Musical, Near West Theatre’s first main-stage production in the new theater