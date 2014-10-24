Live from KeyBank Studio: Les Délices

Featuring: Debra Nagy, Stephen Bard, and Kathryn Montoya (baroque oboes and recorders); Anna Marsh (baroque bassoon); Michelle Humphreys (percussion); Simon Martyn-Ellis (guitar and theorbo).

Concerts this weekend:

Saturday Oct. 25, 2014

Family concert at 4 p.m.

In collaboration with The Music Settlement

Concert at 8 p.m.

The Bop Stop

2920 Detroit Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113

Sunday Oct. 26, 2014

Concert at 4 p.m.

3 p.m. Pre-Concert Lecture

with Kathryn Montoya

Plymouth Church UCC

2860 Coventry Rd

Shaker Heights, OH 44120

Les Délices' (pronounced Lay day-lease) polished, expressive, and dynamic performances of masterpieces and little-known works from the French Baroque have been garnering critical acclaim. Founded in Cleveland in 2006, Les Délices brings together artists with national reputations who share a passion for this exquisite yet seldom heard repertoire. Their performances on period instruments allow them to explore a rich tapestry of tone colors, and the group's name conveys their approach to the music of this era: a delight, a fine delicacy, sumptuous, and exciting. Les Délices' debut CD, "The Tastes Reunited" was named one of the "Top Ten Early Music Discoveries of 2009" (NPR's Harmonia), and their performances have been called "a beguiling experience" (Cleveland Plain Dealer), "astonishing", (ClevelandClassical.com), and "first class" (Early Music America Magazine). Les Délices has been featured on WCLV’s Around Noon and WKSU’s In Performance, NPR's syndicated Harmonia and Sunday Baroque, and their debut CD was featured as part of the Audio-guide for a recent special exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (Watteau, Music, and Theater). In addition to touring engagements, Les Délices presents their own annual concert series in modern art galleries in Cleveland and at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights, OH, where the ensemble is Artist in Residence.