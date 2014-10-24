Live from KeyBank Studio: Les Délices
Featuring: Debra Nagy, Stephen Bard, and Kathryn Montoya (baroque oboes and recorders); Anna Marsh (baroque bassoon); Michelle Humphreys (percussion); Simon Martyn-Ellis (guitar and theorbo).
Concerts this weekend:
Saturday Oct. 25, 2014
Family concert at 4 p.m.
In collaboration with The Music Settlement
Concert at 8 p.m.
The Bop Stop
2920 Detroit Rd
Cleveland, OH 44113
Sunday Oct. 26, 2014
Concert at 4 p.m.
3 p.m. Pre-Concert Lecture
with Kathryn Montoya
Plymouth Church UCC
2860 Coventry Rd
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Les Délices' (pronounced Lay day-lease) polished, expressive, and dynamic performances of masterpieces and little-known works from the French Baroque have been garnering critical acclaim. Founded in Cleveland in 2006, Les Délices brings together artists with national reputations who share a passion for this exquisite yet seldom heard repertoire. Their performances on period instruments allow them to explore a rich tapestry of tone colors, and the group's name conveys their approach to the music of this era: a delight, a fine delicacy, sumptuous, and exciting. Les Délices' debut CD, "The Tastes Reunited" was named one of the "Top Ten Early Music Discoveries of 2009" (NPR's Harmonia), and their performances have been called "a beguiling experience" (Cleveland Plain Dealer), "astonishing", (ClevelandClassical.com), and "first class" (Early Music America Magazine). Les Délices has been featured on WCLV’s Around Noon and WKSU’s In Performance, NPR's syndicated Harmonia and Sunday Baroque, and their debut CD was featured as part of the Audio-guide for a recent special exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (Watteau, Music, and Theater). In addition to touring engagements, Les Délices presents their own annual concert series in modern art galleries in Cleveland and at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights, OH, where the ensemble is Artist in Residence.