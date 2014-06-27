WCLV to Broadcast "The Star-Spangled Spectacular"

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published June 27, 2014 at 4:42 PM EDT
If you can’t make it downtown for The Cleveland Orchestra’s annual Public Square concert on July 2nd, you can still experience the “Star-Spangled Spectacular” by tuning into WCLV at 9pm. You'll hear every note - and we’ll even share the ”oohs” and “ahs” of the fireworks display. Here's the program:

The Cleveland Orchestra
The Star-Spangled Spectacular
Brought to you by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and sponsored by KeyBank

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH Star Spangled Banner
JERRY GOLDSMITH The Generals March
WILLIAM SCHUMAN Chester
TRADITIONAL The Wide Missouri (Oh Shenandoah) (arr. Carmen Dragon)
JOHN WILLIAMS Superman March from Superman (b. 1932)
TRADITIONAL Happy Birthday (to Cleveland Foundation)
TRADITIONAL Armed Forces Salute (arr. Loras John Schissel)
GEORGE GERSHWIN Prelude No. 2 (arranged for orchestra by Ferde Grofé)
JACQUE PRESS “ "Wedding Dance” from the Hassaneh Suite
RICHARD RODGERS Symphonic Portrait: Victory at Sea (arr. Robert R. l. Bennett)
WILLIAM STEFFE Battle Hymn of the Republic (arr. Carmen Dragon)
PIOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY “1812” Overture, Opus 49
JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March, The Stars and Stripes Forever

