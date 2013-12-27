© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Here's a Taste of "Tosca" Prior to WCLV's Saturday Broadcast

Published December 27, 2013 at 4:39 PM EST
Link to video of Ms. Radvanovsky.

"Vissi d'arte" English Translation

I lived for art, I lived for love,
I never harmed a living soul!
With a discreet hand
I relieved all misfortunes I encountered.
Always with sincere faith
my prayer
rose to the holy tabernacles.
Always with sincere faith
I decorated the altars with flowers.
In this hour of grief,
why, why, Lord,
why do you reward me thus?
I donated jewels to the Madonna's mantle,
and offered songs to the stars and heaven,
which thus shone with more beauty.
In this hour of grief,
why, why, Lord,
ah, why do you reward me thus?

