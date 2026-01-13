Your Answers: Are books better than screens?

On our last episode, we learned that Australia has banned social media for children under 16 years old.

And Maragret reminded us that reading books is amazing for your brain.

For our write-to-us last episode, we asked you to reflect on these two stories and tell us: Are books better than screens, and why?

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that you can limit screen time and also be able to read. When you read you should do that before bed because that can help you fall asleep and having tablets or phones before bed can hurt your eyes.

- A 4th grader at Wadsworth Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Books are better. I once got a headache from going on my screens. I read and I felt better. Also, books are good for your brain. The book is also good for vocabulary. I love books more than screens.

— A 5th grader at Fairlawn School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think books are better because there have more action and you can imagine. Screens should just be for texting.

— A 4th grader from Hillsdale School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think books and screens are both good if they are balanced with how much time there used. for example, 2 hours of reading 1 hour of screentime.

- A 4th grader from Twinsburg School

Dear NewsDepth,

In my opinion screens are better than books. Here is why. Screens could also have apps that you can read books on and also have a read aloud if you struggle with reading. Finally screens also have movies on them and I love movies.

— A 5th grader from Milford School