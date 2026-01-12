Michael D. McKee will be extradited to Columbus after a hearing Monday afternoon in an Illinois court.

McKee now faces two charges of premeditated aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, in their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 39-year-old McKee is the ex-husband of Monique Tepe. McKee is a vascular surgeon and lives in Chicago. He was arrested on Saturday in Rockford, Ill.

Public defender Carie Poirier appeared with McKee in a Winnebago County, Ill., courtroom and told the judge that McKee wanted to return to court in Columbus as quickly as possible to plead not guilty.

Columbus police said they were able to identify McKee through neighborhood video surveillance. He was tracked to a vehicle which arrived at the home just before the murders and left shortly after the couple was killed.