All about character: Jane Austen fans on their favorites

In her six completed novels, Jane Austen excelled at love stories: Elinor and Edward, Lizzie and Darcy, Fanny and Edmund, Emma and Knightley, Anne and Wentworth, heck even Catherine and Tilney. As her fans celebrate the 250th anniversary of her birth, they'd like you to know it's a mistake to simply dismiss her work as light, frothy romances. It's full of intricate plots, class satire and biting wit, along with all the timeless drama of human foibles, frailties and resolve.

Melissa Gray / NPR / NPR Tessa Harings (left) learns English country dance at the Jane Austen Society of North America's 2025 Annual General Meeting

"The basic reason why Austen is still popular today is because all of her characters are people we know in the world," says Tessa Harings. She's a high school teacher from Phoenix and one of the more than 900 attendees at the Jane Austen Society of North America's Annual General Meeting, held in Baltimore this year. "We all know of someone who's shy and aloof and needs to be brought into the crowd. We all know someone who's quite witty, naturally. We all know someone who is a bit silly and always looking for attention."

/ Colin Firth, properly memed from the 1995 BBC miniseries. His Darcy is a big favorite with the JASNA crowd.

Shy and aloof? That could be Darcy. Naturally witty? Lizzie Bennet. Silly and looking for attention? Take your pick: baby sister Lydia or maybe the haughty Caroline Bingley or the unctuous Mr. Collins, all creations from what might be Austen's most popular novel, Pride and Prejudice.

Her characters have permeated modern pop culture, even among people who've never opened her books. Harings says that's one reason her students want to read these Regency-era novels. They want to understand the jokes in all those short videos and memes, like Mr. Collins making awkward dinner conversation.

/ He wants a wife, he compliments the potatoes. In Mr. Collin's head, it makes sense.

Her students enjoy the tension between Darcy and Lizzie: he's very rich, so besotted by her against his will that he can hardly dance, glower and talk at the same time. Lizzie initially cannot stand him and refuses his first proposal, as shown in this soggy scene from the 2005 movie adaptation.

Harings says Lizzie is her favorite Austen character. "She has such sharp, sarcastic wit and she's so self-confident, despite the fact that she's constantly being put down by the people around her for her supposedly lower position in life as the slightly less pretty of the mother's two oldest daughters."

Melissa Gray / NPR / NPR Milliner Dannielle Perry (right) and her assistant Mia Berg of Timely Tresses in their Regency-era togs.

"When I was a teenager, I loved Lizzie and I wanted to be Lizzie," says milliner Dannielle Perry of Oxford, N.C. She's read and reread all of Jane Austen's books and she loves how they change for her as she's gotten older. She's now more sympathetic toward Mrs. Bennet, Lizzie's mom: a woman desperate to get her five daughters married, least they be penniless since they can't inherit their father's estate. "I feel sorry for her in a way I never did before," Perry says. "She is sort of silly, but she's lived with a man for 20 years who largely dismisses her and thinks she's frivolous."

Doctoral student Katie Yu, of Dallas, has this analysis of Mrs. Bennett and her husband, who seems mentally checked-out at best: "He's not a great father. He's always putting his wife down in front of his daughters, he's putting his daughters down in front of his daughters." Yu says Mr. Bennet married Mrs. Bennet because she was pretty, treats her as an inferior, and often ignores her. This is why Mrs. Bennet goes on about her nerves and "has the vapors" whenever she's stressed: she's trying to get his attention.

"But," says Tessa Harings, "she still has a level of street smarts that she has to get her daughters married. And yes, she's sincerely concerned about their future … she actually, of the two of them, is the more concerned and involved parent."

Melissa Gray / NPR / NPR Tom Tumbusch explains 19th century dance moves to JASNA members.

Dance instructor Tom Tumbusch, of Cincinnati, says men can learn a lot from Austen. "Modern men struggle to find good role models," he says. "Reading Austen's works can help them see the places where men can go wrong." Mr. Bennet, for example. Or the libertine George Wickham who lies and runs off with the flighty Bennet sister, Lydia. Or maybe Willoughby from Sense and Sensibility, who leads Marianne Dashwood on, ghosts her and is later revealed to have abandoned an unmarried woman who gave birth to his child.

Oh, Marianne, he's so not worth it!

On the other hand, Tumbusch says Jane Austen's heroes can show men "how to be masculine in a constructive way," like owning mistakes, taking responsibility and treating women with respect. It's not just Darcy, who works behind the scenes getting Wickham to marry Lydia, it's also Captain Wentworth from Persuasion. Tombusch says Wentworth does what men of his station should: he uses his own resources to help someone less fortunate, the poor, partially disabled widow Mrs. Smith. And in Sense and Sensibility, there's the steadfast Col. Brandon. Hoping to make Willoughby's rejection of Marianne less devastating to her, he exposes the libertine's behavior. He rides hours to retrieve her mother when Marianne is near death. He patiently, oh-so-patiently, waits for her young, broken heart to mend.

All this while wearing a flannel waistcoat because he's on the "wrong side of five and thirty" and needs to keep those ancient bones warm.

/ Before he rocked worlds as Snape, Alan Rickman made the earth move for viewers of the 1995 movie adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.

JASNA president Mary Mintz, of McLean, Va., says though Jane Austen is largely known for her marriage plots, it's really the human need for connection that grounds her stories. "She writes about the relationships between parents and children, between siblings or among siblings, she writes about relationships with friends. And she is really insightful. When you combine that with her knowledge of human psychology, it's a great formula for success."

Mintz is fascinated by Emma's pivotal character, Miss Bates. She's a spinster and member of the gentry class who lives with her elderly mother on an extremely limited income. She's also a nervous chatterbox, "someone who can't stop talking," says Mintz. "I've known a lot of Misses Bates in my lifetime... people who seem insecure and feel as though they have to fill up silence, but are really good-hearted people."

When Emma is rude to Miss Bates, she's firmly chastised by her neighbor, Mr. Knightley. It becomes a turn-around moment in the story. Humbled, Emma apologizes. She also sees how she's been wrong to meddle in the love life of Harriet Smith, a pretty teenager whose parents are unknown.

Mintz says there's an interesting link between Bates and Harriet, if you put two and two together.

"In Jane Austen's actual life, mothers and daughters often share the same name," she explains. That pattern can be seen in many of her novels. "We don't know who Harriet Smith's natural mother is, but at one point Miss Bates is referred to as 'Hetty,' which could be a diminutive for 'Harriet.' "

That's the first clue. The second clue occurs during that scene where Knightley sets Emma right. He says of Miss Bates, "she has sunk from the comforts she was born to." He then draws a contrast between the spinster's current station and her former one: "You, whom she had known from an infant, whom she had seen grow up from a period when her notice was an honour…"

Emma's father is quite wealthy, so why would Miss Bates' notice have once been so esteemed? Mary Mintz asks, "Is because she had a child out of wedlock?"

And could that child be... Harriet Smith?

The mind: it boggles! A Jane Austen Easter egg! It's just one example of how multi-dimensional her novels are and why so many people will continue loving, analyzing and discussing her work well into the next 250 years.

Jacob Fenston and Danny Hensel edited and produced this report.

