Dr. Oz on whether expiring health care subsidies will expire at the end of the year

Health care subsidies put in place during the pandemic are set to expire at the end of the year. If Congress doesn’t move to renew them, people who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act will see their premiums double.

A push by Democrats to renew those subsidies to led to the longest government shutdown in history.

Meanwhile, Medicare open enrollment closes at the end of this weekend.

With so much healthcare policy news swirling, host Scott Tong is joined by Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, for a wide-ranging discussion on health policy and Medicare news.

