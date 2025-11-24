AAA predicts another record year for Thanksgiving travel. Plus, Black Friday traffic tips

If you'll be on the roads this Thanksgiving, don't forget one key thing on your packing list: patience.

AAA is predicting another record year for travel during the holiday. Nearly 82 million people are expected to take a trip, including 3.4 million Ohioans.

Most people will drive. AAA projects 3 million travelers from Ohio will be on the road the week of Thanksgiving, and that number could get higher.

Though the government shutdown is over, AAA says concerns over flight cancellations may mean more air travelers switched to road trips.

Lieutenant Brice Nihiser is with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He says increased traffic means there's a higher probability that people are feeling stressed on the road.

“Road rage is something that we see often. At the end of the day, it can likely be prevented by everyone just taking a deep breath and reminding themselves, we're all going to get to our destination safely if we all work together,” Nihiser said. “If you are involved in something on the road where there's a road rage going on, try to break away from it. Pull back from it and remember the bigger picture.”

Congestion on the roads will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday. The best time to travel on those days is before 11 a.m.

Gas prices are about the same as last year, when the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.06 on Thanksgiving Day, according to AAA.

Tips for air travel

Airports are also expected to be more crowded during the Thanksgiving holiday. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after will be the busiest days.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before a flight within the U.S. and three hours before an international flight.

Ray Williams is TSA’s Federal Security Director for Kentucky. In a news release, he says the agency is ready for the influx of holiday travelers.

“TSA works closely with airlines and airports to ensure that we are fully prepared for the increase in passengers around the Thanksgiving travel period,” Williams said.

If you’re planning on bringing food to your Thanksgiving celebration, the TSA offers these tips:



Solid items can go through a TSA checkpoint. Some examples are baked goods, meats, stuffing, fresh fruit, vegetables, candy and spices.

Items you can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour and are larger than 3.4 ounces should be packed in a checked bag. This includes cranberry sauce, gravy and canned fruits and vegetables.

Going shopping?

With Black Friday on the horizon, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), law enforcement and local governments are preparing to manage the expected surge in traffic near shopping centers.

“Our goal is not only to maintain a smooth flow of traffic, but also to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians and make sure that the shoppers and all travelers can reach their destination safely and efficiently,” said ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Doug Gruver.

On Friday, ODOT will implement a traffic management plan on I-71 and Montgomery Road by Kenwood Town Center. Gruver says that includes message boards to alert drivers of increased traffic and encourage them to take alternate routes like Ronald Reagan/Cross County Highway and Kenwood Road.

“Staff from our traffic operations department will adjust signal timings at the on and off ramps of the interchange, extending the green light cycles during peak travel times,” Gruver said. “They will also adjust the signals along Montgomery, Kenwood and Galbraith roads to maximize timing when possible.”

ODOT is also working with the city of Monroe to address traffic concerns at the I-75 and State Route 63 interchange, near the Premium Outlets. It’ll put up message boards and place barrels on the on and off ramps of I-75 north to delineate lane assignments and turning movements for State Route 63 traffic.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to "mind the queue." Lt. Scott Kunzt says Black Friday traffic will inevitably back up on exit ramps and cars will be stopped in a lane of travel.

“We will position a trooper on the right berm with their emergency lights on. What we hope this does is brings additional awareness to approaching vehicles, let them know that there are vehicles stopped in the lane of travel,” Kunzt said. “As that line increases and it gets busier, that trooper will continue to back up down the right berm... basically keeping side by side with the furthest most vehicle.”

The State Highway Patrol will have increased patrols on the roads this weekend to remove impaired drivers and reduce distracted driving.

