Cleanup starts at 7-acre illegal dump site in Goshen Township

An illegal dump site spanning seven acres in Goshen Township is getting cleaned up, 17 years after the government first issued orders to the property owner.

The Clermont County Land Bank received a $2.5 million dollar grant from the Ohio Department of Development to remove waste and remediate the property along State Route 28. It was previously owned by Donald Combs, who was sentenced to four years in prison in 2021 on multiple counts of illegal dumping.

“This was an injustice to the community,” said Tyler Braasch, director of water and waste for Clermont County Public Health. “Illegal dumping poses risks to health, safety, the environment and property values.”

He says neighbors lived with odors, fire risk and visual blight for years, while authorities brought numerous cases to the courts and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to try and force compliance with cleanup orders.

“We are happy to be able to move this property from blight to the cleanup process,” Braasch said.

Contractors have started work at the site, and the county is collaborating with the Ohio EPA to ensure the cleanup is handled appropriately.

County Commissioner David Painter says 24,000 tons of waste will need to be removed.

“This includes construction debris, tire hazards, tires, hazardous materials and other refuse, some piles reaching 20 feet,” Painter said. “Soon, these towering heaps will be replaced by hope, opportunity and progress.”

The Land Bank expects to prepare the property for redevelopment once cleanup efforts are complete, likely in January 2026. The site sits across the street from the Eagle's Nest Golf Course, which is set to be redeveloped into a residential and commercial complex.

Clermont County Commissioners established the Land Bank in 2021 to address distressed properties. They said they hope the organization can prevent any similar illegal dumping issues in the future.

There was also an illegal dump on three acres adjacent to Combs’ home on nearby Parker Road. That property got cleaned up in 2024 by the Ohio EPA and was sold at a foreclosure auction.

