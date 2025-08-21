How Caesar Creek State Park is preserving habitat for declining firefly populations

A Southwest Ohio park is working to preserve habitat for declining firefly populations.

Erin Shaw works at Caesar Creek State Park with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. She says while people may be seeing more fireflies this year due to wet summer weather, the glowing insects are threatened by habitat loss, light pollution, and pesticide use. Scientists say 18 firefly species in North America are at risk of extinction.

That’s why Shaw helped the state park become a certified firefly habitat through nonprofit Firefly Conservation & Research.

“We are protecting the area, the shoreline. We're mowing less and using less pesticides,” Shaw said. “We are reducing light pollution — this is a big one — because fireflies communicate with light. They blink to each other.”

She says the park also is planting more native plants and focusing on soil conditions — both important components of firefly habitat.

There are about 25 species of fireflies in Ohio, according to an Ohio State University Extension article. The insects play several roles in the park’s ecosystem.

“It helps the native plants, because they are flying around from plant to plant, which helps with pollination,” Shaw said. “They are helping keep the pesky bugs and slugs and snails under control as larva. And, they're helping the soil.”

Shaw adds that fireflies benefit people too, with their “enchanting” light. She says she hopes protecting habitat allows park visitors to enjoy the magic of fireflies for generations to come.

Tips for creating firefly habitat in your yard

Turn off outdoor lights at night. If lights are on inside, close the blinds

Plant native plants and vary the heights of plants in your yard

Allow leaf litter to accumulate. Keep leaves in your yard after they drop from trees during fall

Mow grass less frequently

