© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

A+ Award: St. Benedict Catholic School

Published October 1, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT

This week’s A+ Award goes to the students at St. Benedict Catholic School in Garfield Heights!

They surprised the NewsDepth and Ideastream team with a fun and inspiring presentation showing how they use PBS Kids and NewsDepth in their classrooms.

Third graders demonstrated engineering skills using Lyla in the Loop, while seventh graders showcased how they teach STEM concepts and coding to younger students using PBS Kids apps.

Another group of seventh graders impressed everyone with their enthusiasm for NewsDepth segments like Spot on Science and Know Ohio, even offering tips to improve the show.

Their teamwork, creativity, and passion for learning truly earned them this week’s A+ recognition!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: A+ Award