A+ Award: St. Benedict Catholic School

This week’s A+ Award goes to the students at St. Benedict Catholic School in Garfield Heights!

They surprised the NewsDepth and Ideastream team with a fun and inspiring presentation showing how they use PBS Kids and NewsDepth in their classrooms.

Third graders demonstrated engineering skills using Lyla in the Loop, while seventh graders showcased how they teach STEM concepts and coding to younger students using PBS Kids apps.

Another group of seventh graders impressed everyone with their enthusiasm for NewsDepth segments like Spot on Science and Know Ohio, even offering tips to improve the show.

Their teamwork, creativity, and passion for learning truly earned them this week’s A+ recognition!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.