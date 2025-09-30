© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Moose Rescued after Tumble into Well

By Olivia Stein
Published September 30, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

In Maine, a moose was rescued after falling into a well!

Delany Gardner and her family had just purchased a large acre property. While exploring, 15-year-old Cole Brown discovered a well. Inside, a large moose.

Regional Wildlife Biologist Steve Dunham joined the moose in the well, helping to hoist him out. The rescue took about 12-14 people to get done and took just over an hour.

Landowner Delaney Gardner said, "So heartwarming just to see how the community comes together whenever someone else in the community needs help all the way down to our wildlife and protecting that."

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo
Olivia Stein
See stories by Olivia Stein