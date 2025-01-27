Red Cross calls for blood and platelet donations in wake of severe weather, wildfires

The American Red Cross has put out a call for blood and platelet donations.

The agency wants to shore up its supply in the wake of severe winter weather and the California wildfires.

It says all blood types are needed, especially O negative.

The Red Cross has had to cancel hundreds of blood drives and says more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations were uncollected in January.

There were eight drive cancellations in central and southern Ohio alone.

Donors can book a time and place to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities provided by the American Red Cross:

Champaign County

Saint Paris

2/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St.

Urbana

2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street

2/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 150 Patrick Ave

Clark County

Springfield

1/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Global Impact STEM Academy, 700 S Limestone Street St. B

2/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road

Greene County

Beavercreek

2/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn-Beavercreek, 3520 Pentagon Park Blvd.

Logan County

Bellefontaine

2/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 Main N

2/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Benjamin Logan High School, 6609 St. Rt. 47 East

East Liberty

2/6/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Transportation Research Center, 10820 Ohio 347

WEST MANSFIELD

1/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Mansfield Conservation Club, 701 South Main St.

Miami County

Troy

2/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Miami Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross - Troy Office, 1100 Wayne Street

Montgomery County

Centerville

2/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Altered Gym, 93 Compark Rd

Dayton

1/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Dayton Chapter Office, 370 W First Street

1/25/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., LDS-Dayton Cultural Hall, 901 E Whipp Rd.

2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village at Dayton Mall, 2792 Miamisburg Centerville Road

2/4/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fortis College-Centerville, 555 East Alex Bell Road

2/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Dayton Chapter Office, 370 W First Street

