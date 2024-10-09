© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Write To Us: What do you think life would be like in space?

Published October 9, 2024 at 6:04 PM EDT

On June 5, 2024, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore launched to the International Space Station, but their mission hit an unexpected snag.

What was meant to be an 8-day trip extended into an 8-month stay.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: what do you think life would be like in space?

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

