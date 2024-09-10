© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Honda to make gas, hybrid and EV vehicles on same Ohio production line

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:45 PM EDT
Completed Die Casting Machine at Honda's Marysville Auto Plant
Honda America
Completed Die Casting Machine at Honda's Marysville Auto Plant

Honda is making some changes in its Ohio plant. The company said the the Marysville Auto Plant will now produce petrol, hybrid-electric and battery electric vehicles.

A model based on the Acura Performance EV Concept, will become the first EV made at the Marysville Auto Plant in late 2025.

Honda announced plans to establish the Honda EV Hub in Ohio in 2022, including an investment of $700 million for the retooling of its auto production facilities in Ohio.

Honda and LG Energy Solution also committed to invest $3.5 billion in the new Jeffersonville battery facility, with the overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
