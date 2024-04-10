© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Discount chain Family Dollar to cut over 250 jobs in Ohio

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:50 PM EDT
A Family Dollar store in Dayton
Random Retail
A Family Dollar store in Dayton

Discount chain Dollar Tree is closing multiple of its Family Dollar store locations across Ohio this year, including the location in West Dayton.

Dollar Tree issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ( WARN) notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family services on March 26 about the intended store closures.

The closures will create over 250 layoffs statewide.

The notice did not say how many employees in the Dayton location would be affected.

Layoffs for employees at the closing stores will begin on or about April 20.

Last fall, Ohio reached a $1 million lawsuit against Dollar General for allegedlycharging people at the register more than it advertised on the shelves.
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
