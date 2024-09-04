© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden walks 1A through the 2024 National Book Festival

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published September 4, 2024 at 8:27 AM EDT
Antique books line the shelves at Maggs Bros antiquarian booksellers in London.
Book festivals are special eventswhere authors are celebrities and audiences arebookwormsready to nerd out amongtheirourown. 

Every year, more than 100of these festivalstake place nationwide. And one of the largest is in the nation’s capital, hosted by the world’s biggest library: The Library of Congress.

We take you to the National Book Festival, which happened on Aug. 24in Washington D.C., and bring you moments from authors such as Erik Larson, Tamron Hall, and Rebecca Yarros.

Avery Jessa Chapnick