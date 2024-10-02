© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 2024 vice presidential debate is over. How did Tim Walz and JD Vance do?

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:04 AM EDT
Reporters watch Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.
Reporters watch Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

We’re breaking down what happened in New York City last night on the vice-presidential debate stage. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Stakes last night were high. It was likely the last debate before Election Day, which is just a month away. Early voting has already begun in many places.According to aNew York Times/Siena Collegepoll released on Saturday, the race remains extraordinarily close in key battleground states.

So, what happened last night – and what does it mean for the presidential election?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Avery Jessa Chapnick