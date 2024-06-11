Coroner's office identifies man Columbus police shot after officers said he charged them with weapon

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the man Columbus police shot and killed Monday night after they say he charged officers with a knife.

Police shot 35-year-old Noel Hernandez after they were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. to Georgesville and Clime roads in southwest Columbus.

Multiple callers reported a man was threatening people with a knife.

Columbus police say officers found the man standing outside his car with, quote, "an edged weapon."

Officers explained they told the man in English and Spanish to show them his hands.

But Hernandez drove away and stopped at Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile Road.

Authorities say he got out of the car with the weapon. Officers tried using a Taser on Hernandez, but were unsuccessful.

Police say Hernandez then charged at officers with the weapon.

Several officers fired their weapons, hitting Hernandez.

Medics took Hernandez to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.