Biden approves Ohio disaster declaration for tornado relief

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
a shed damaged by the tornado with the roof off
Shay Frank
A suspected tornado damaged buildings and homes around Logan County on March 14, 2024.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration and ordered federal assistance recovery efforts for theMarch 14 tornadoes.

The declaration will free funding for people and businesses in 11 counties affected by the storms: Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland, and Union.

Temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs will be made available.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

A representative from FEMA has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.
