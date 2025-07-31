Dayton man accused of threatening to kill congressman

A Dayton man has been accused of threatening to kill a U.S. congressman.

Jeffrey Dorsey, 60, was taken into custody Tuesday evening and appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson wouldn't name the congressman.

Federal prosecutors alleged Dorsey left a voicemail on the congressman’s main office phone line threatening to kill him if he voted to make cuts to Medicaid.

He's been charged with interstate communications with a threat to injure. If convicted, it's punishable by up to five years in prison, according to prosecutors.

A federal public defender has been appointed to represent Dorsey.

