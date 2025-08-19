Wright State University's 'Operation Move-In' brings more than 2,400 students to campus

More than 1,100 new students moved into their dorms and resident halls on the Wright State University campus this week, following more than 1,200 returning students who came back to campus last week.

That’s more than 2,400 students living on Wright State’s campus this semester — the highest number of on-campus residents in more than a decade.

Jennifer Attenweiller, director of Residence Life and Housing at Wright State, said the high number shows that students are having a good experience on campus.

And WSU has a team of resident advisers to help with the new arrivals.

“We have 72 RAs this year, which is the most RAs that we’ve had and so we opened up three new positions in our village to support those students," she said.

"We haven’t had RAs there since 2015 so it’s been about a decade. So we’re excited to have staff over in those halls."

Wright State also had more than 380 volunteers, faculty and current students on hand to help with Monday’s influx of students during "Operation Move-In."

The fall semester for Wright State starts this Thursday.

