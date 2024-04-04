'Food, Inc. 2' tackles corporate control and cost cutting in the agriculture industry post pandemic

How much do you know about where your food comes from?

In 2008, “Food, Inc.,” the Oscar-nominated documentary about the agricultural industry, attempted to peel back the curtain on the answer to that question.

It explored the food production system and the vulnerabilities caused by corporate control and cost-cutting.

Now, a sequel to “Food, Inc.” looks into how the pandemic has perpetuated some of those problems and how corporate consolidation has grown. It also talks to the farmers, workers, and advocates fighting back.

We’ll talk about that fight looks like, and what “Food, Inc. 2” reveals about our food production system.

