World Central Kitchen says aid workers were targeted in attack. Israel calls it a 'tragic incident'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the airstrikes that killed seven aid workers trying to deliver food with the charity World Central Kitchen. He said Tuesday night that Israel “deeply regrets the tragic incident,” which he called unintentional. But World Central Kitchen has a different view of the events, saying workers were “targeted.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Stephen Kalin, Wall Street Journal correspondent covering the Middle East.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.