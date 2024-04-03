© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Texas law would allow police to arrest, deport people they believe entered the U.S. illegally

Published April 3, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

A controversial Texas law that would allow local police to arrest, detain and deport people they thought had entered the U.S. illegally is the subject of an appeals court hearing on Wednesday. The Biden administration is arguing the law is unconstitutional, and that the role of immigration law enforcement is a federal duty.

Reporter Julian Aguilar has been following the case and joins us.

