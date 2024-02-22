© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

South Carolina voters weigh in ahead of Republican primary

Published February 22, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

Ahead of the South Carolina primary on Saturday, former Gov. Nikki Haley is promising to stay in the race, even though former President Donald Trump is far ahead in the polls.

With a 25% Black population in the state, Black voters usually support Democrats. But there are possible signs of a very slight shift, according to polling.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jacorie McCall and Jordan Willey, two Black conservative voters from South Carolina.

