In Tribute to AGL Mims

This week's "ITtAGLM" features pianist Andre Watts in an All - Franz Schubert program. The Austrian composer was born on Wednesday's date (1/31) in 1797. We'll hear his Impromptu #7 in Bb, Piano Sonata #13 in A and "Wanderer" Fantasy.

Also, the application for the 2024-2025 A. Grace Lee Mims Vocal Scholarship is now open! This scholarship is for African American graduate students in vocal performance or music education (including current seniors attending graduate school in fall 2024) who are committed to preserving the art of the Negro spiritual. More information about the scholarship can be found on the website: https://collegenowgc.org/cleveland-foundation-scholarship-listing/a-grace-lee-mims-vocal-scholarship/

The scholarship application can be accessed via this link: https://smr.to/p92719 . The application deadline is March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

"See" you Wednesday evening from 10-11!

Peace,

Rob

