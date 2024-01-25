Tennessee House sets restrictive debate rules months after lawmakers expelled over gun safety

The Tennessee House has made some changes to its rules that will restrict debate on the House floor. The rules will also allow members to be silenced if they speak out of turn or disparage another member.

The changes come after protests on the House floor last year saw the dramatic expulsion and reinstatement of two Democratic representatives. Republicans say that the new rules will keep debates moving smoothly and avoid similar disturbances, but Democrats are concerned that the rule changes are being used to target outspoken members of the House.

WPLN’s Blaise Gainey joins us.

