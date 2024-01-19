© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artificial turf contains dangerous chemicals like PFAS — and there's no way to discard it safely

Published January 19, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST
A close up of the artificial turf. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
A close up of the artificial turf. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The artificial turf in many Americans’ backyards and schools is incredibly difficult to get rid of. And it turns out there is no safe way to recycle it.

In Pennsylvania, thousands of roles of discarded turf are piling up on farms and empty lots — which some experts say could have serious environmental and health implications.

We hear the story from Barbara Laker, a reporter with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here and Now stories