The charges against Trump, explained

There are a lot of questions about the case against former President Donald Trump. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony charges. He’s accused of covering up payment to an adult film actress to conceal an alleged affair and influence the 2016 election.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jerry Goldfeder, an election lawyer who is the director of Fordham Law School’s Voting Rights and Democracy Project. He’s special counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. He has represented elected officials and candidates in past election cases.

