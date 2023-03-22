© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Proud Boys trial over 2020 election conspiracy continues

Published March 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

At a federal courthouse in Washington Wednesday, the trial continues for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and other members of the far-right extremist group. They’re charged with plotting to halt the transfer of power to Joe Biden from then-President Donald Trump following the election in 2020.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

