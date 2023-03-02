Ohio Attorney General certifies proposed language for abortion rights constitutional amendment

Attorney General Dave Yost has certified the summary language on petitions submitted by groups advocating for reproductive rights.

Yost made it clear in a letter that accompanied the certification that he did not personally agree with the intent of the proposed amendment. But he said the summary language is "a fair and truthful statement of the proposed amendment."

However, Yost said he believed "there are significant problems with the proposed amendment, and if adopted, it will not end the long-running litigation on this topic, but simply transform it."

Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio is working with the coalition of doctors and abortion rights advocates bringing the petition. She said she's pleased the summary language has been approved because abortion rights are important to Ohioans.

Why supporters of abortion rights say it is needed

Ohio currently allows abortion until 22 weeks into a pregnancy. Last summer, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ban was in place that outlawed abortion as soon as fetal electronic cardiac activity is detected. That could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Over the summer, doctors complained they couldn't properly treat patients with problem pregnancies and difficult situations made headlines. A ten-year-old rape victim had to go to Indiana to get an abortion during that time.

But in October, a Hamilton County Court set that law aside, saying it was too vague. The state is appealing that decision to the Ohio Supreme Court which now is thought to tilt favorably in the state's direction since three justices who have gone on record as being against legal abortion were elected in November.

Backers of this amendment fear the court could outlaw abortion in Ohio altogether. That's why they said this amendment is needed to protect the right of Ohioans to get abortion, miscarriage care and birth control.

