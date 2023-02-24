© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Nieves Riedel immigrated from Mexico as a child. Now, she's concerned about border crossings

Published February 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
A spot along the border in Arizona where former President Donald Trump's 30-foot wall could not be finished. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
Congressional Republicans were in Yuma, Arizona, on Thursday to hear more testimony about the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats with the House Judiciary Committee boycotted the field hearing, calling it performance theater.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more about the challenges there with Lisa Sturgis, a reporter at KAWC, and local Mayor Nieves Riedel of San Luis, Arizona.

Nieves Riedel, mayor of San Luis, Arizona. (Courtesy of Nieves Riedel)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

