2023 PMJA Awards - Collaborative Effort

Disconnected Democracy, a statewide collaborative project from Ohio Newsroom stations, was an examination of Ohio’s democracy and its service to our citizens – from their perspectives. We profiled people from across the state and representing diversity of perspective, location, experience, socio-economic status, education, race and more. These stories dug deeper than partisan affiliation and got to the root of what's important to people in Ohio. We also uncovered the ways that people work with their community - and sometimes within the democratic process - to solve their most important challenges. prompt dialogue and to build awareness of and perhaps empathy for people who have different perspectives during the primaries and heading into November elections.

Disconnected Democracy featured the work of Ohio Newsroom stations across the stateincluding Ideastream Public Media, WOSU, WYSO and WVXU. Our series of stories aired on Ohio Newsroom member stations over a three week period beginning on April 25 and culminating with a live hour-long, statewide special featuring hosts and conversations from WVXU, WOSU and Ideastream Public Media. The audio for this entry is at the top of this page. You can find all of the stories and the one-hour special here.

