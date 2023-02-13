Study finds wealthy Black families fare worse on maternal, infant health than poorest white families

It’s been long established that the death rate is higher for Black mothers and their babies during childbirth than for white families. But now, a new study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research finds racial health disparities around motherhood impact Black women regardless of income.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to co-author Laura Wherry, an assistant professor of economics and public service at New York University.

