U.S.-Israel meeting comes after violent clashes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. But Blinken’s visit comes during the bloodiest week the nation has seen in years, with Israeli and Palestinian attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses Israel’s violence and new far-right government with NPR Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Estrin.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.