Community members take a stand ahead of the release of footage of Tyre Nichols' death

Following the violent arrest and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in what should have only been a traffic stop, local police are expected to publicly release video footage of the incident. But even without the police body camera footage, independent autopsy results have indicated Nichols suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.

Here & Now host Jane Clayson checks in with the executive director of the NAACP Memphis branch Vickie Terry on how the community is reacting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

