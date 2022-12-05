© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

A car accident in a Walmart parking lot was caused by a dog behind the wheel

Published December 5, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A truck hit two other vehicles in a Walmart parking lot, and police in Kilgore, Texas, identified the reckless driver. One of the other drivers said a dog was at the wheel. There really was a dog in that truck, apparently waiting for its owners to come back from shopping. The steering column was damaged in a way that made it easy for the dog to put the vehicle in drive. So the suspect is guilty, but it's likely still a very, very good puppy.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

